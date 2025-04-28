Guwahati, Apr 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed that a Congress member who did not get a panchayat poll ticket was behind the attack on party MP Pradyut Borodoloi and MLA Sibamoni Bora.

The two senior Congress leaders had escaped with minor injuries, but their vehicles were vandalised in the attack, which happened on Sunday when they were on their way to attend an election meeting in Nagaon district.

"One person was promised a ticket for the zilla parishad, but he was denied later. He has attacked, the SP said this. However, the details will be known only after an investigation," Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of an election rally in Sonitpur district.

Later, in a post on X, he said: "At the heart of the incident in Dhing was an @INCIndia leader who took money from two people to sell one ticket. Cong leaders in Delhi must not play the victim card and blame the BJP, rather they must control the corruption within @INCAssam."

The incident took place at Upar-Dumdumia village in the Dhing police station area when MP Bordoloi and MLA Bora, along with party workers, were moving from one election meeting to another.

Meanwhile, a Congress delegation met DGP Harmeet Singh and submitted a memorandum seeking strict action against the attackers.

"BJP thugs have attacked Congress leaders and workers on the orders of the chief minister. If the regular hooliganism is not stopped, a strong democratic agitation will be launched against the Police across the state," state Congress spokesperson Bedabrat Bora alleged after meeting the DGP.

Panchayat elections will be held in two phases, on May 2 and 7, in 27 districts of the state. The counting of votes will be held on May 11.

