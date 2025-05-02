New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Friday expressed solidarity with the 26 families who lost their loved ones in the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam.

On April 22, terrorists attacked the popular tourist destination of Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 tourists and injuring several others.

"The Congress Working Committee stands in solidarity and support with the 26 families who lost their loved ones in the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The pain of these families is the pain of the entire nation. The CWC stands with them, not only in words but in enduring solidarity," Congress said in a statement.

Congress called for immediate accountability, demanding answers and justice for the heinous attack.

"The entire country awaits accountability, answers, and justice. In the face of such an unforgivable provocation, the Indian National Congress believes this is not a time for politics, but a moment that calls for unity, strength, and national resolve. We must rise above partisan divides and send out an unambiguous message that India stands together, and will not be broken," the statement.

The party stressed the importance of sending a strong response to Pakistan, highlighting the need to curb terrorism decisively.

"This is a time for demonstrating our collective will as a nation to teach Pakistan a lesson and curb terrorism decisively. The masterminds and perpetrators of this cowardly attack must face the full consequences of their actions. The Congress Party urges the Government of India to act with firmness, strategic clarity, and international coordination to isolate and penalise Pakistan for its continued export of terror into our territory," Congress said.

CWC also stressed the need for long-term support for victim families.

"The Congress Party also calls for sustained moral and institutional support to the victims' families. Compensation alone is not enough, long-term rehabilitation, mental health support, and honouring the memory of those lost through national recognition and civic remembrance are equally essential," the statement read.

CWC has also insisted on a time-bound inquiry into security and intelligence lapses in the heavily fortified region.

"The CWC reaffirms its earlier demand for time-bound accountability into the serious lapses in security and intelligence in one of the most heavily guarded regions of the country. The people of India deserve transparency and accountability," the statement read.

The Congress Working Committee also appealed to citizens across the country to remain united, calm, and resolute in the face of terrorism.

"The Congress Working Committee reiterates its appeal to all citizens to remain united, calm, and resolute. Let our response to this act of terror reflect the strength of our democracy, the depth of our unity, and the resilience of our Republic," the statement read.

Congress leader Harish Rawat said that effective action should be taken against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"We are clearly saying, take action over Pahalgam, we are standing with you. The whole country is saying take action; Some effective action should be taken soon so that the message goes out that whoever tries to do so will be crushed. This message should be conveyed to the terrorists, and this can only be conveyed when Pakistan is taught a lesson," he told ANI.

Himachal Congress Chief Pratibha Singh said that her party will keep pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Pahalgam terror attack to ensure that action is taken against Pakistan.

"An important discussion was held on the issue of Pahalgam. We will keep pressure on Modi Ji so that he can take some action against Pakistan," she told ANI.

Regarding the Centre's decision to conduct a caste census, Pratibha Singh said that Rahul Gandhi's persistent demand drove the Cabinet's approval.

"Rahul ji raised this issue again and again. he raised this issue in the parliament also. He has raised this issue time and again, so ultimately, the Modi government decided to conduct the caste census. We will give the credit for this to Rahul Gandhi," she said. (ANI)

