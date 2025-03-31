Jaipur, Mar 31 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Girija Vyas on Monday sustained burn injuries while performing 'aarti' in her house in Udaipur city of Rajasthan.

Vyas (79) was rushed to a private hospital in Udaipur, where she received primary treatment and was referred to Ahmedabad for further treatment.

Her brother Gopal Sharma said Vyas was performing 'aarti' during which her 'dupatta' caught fire from the burning lamp below. The family members rushed her to the hospital.

Vyas is a prominent Congress leader who has served as a minister in the state and central governments. She was the president of the Rajasthan Congress and has also served as the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)