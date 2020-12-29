New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Monday arrested one person, Nikhil Mishra, for allegedly duping at least 14 people to the tune of Rs four crore on the false pretext of doubling the invested amount in one year.

The case was registered at EOW on the complaint of one of the victims, Mangat Ram.

The arrested person is part of the gang accused of scamming over Rs 4 crore of around 14 victims.

According to the police, Priya Mishra, one of the accused in the case, used to approach the victims and misrepresented them on several counts including she was working in a reputed company and induced for investment showing rosy pictures that her company was dealing in real estate and the company used to sale space for shops into an under-construction Mall at Delhi.

Priya Mishra along with her husband Harish Arora, her brother Nikhil Misra claimed themselves to be the Directors of the real estate company, added police.

The arrested person, Nikhil Mishra, was not able to justify the five trading accounts allegedly managed by him and the amount transferred to his bank accounts which was, further, used for commodity trading.

An investigation is underway to trace the whereabouts of the absconding accused in the case. (ANI)

