Latur, Oct 15 (PTI) The overall development of Latur city will be given a boost by preserving and conserving its historical and cultural sites, Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh said on Friday.

Also Read | Bihar Man Thrashed, Tonsured & Paraded Through Streets in Purnia District For Allegedly Cutting Power Supply To Village To Meet His Girlfriend.

Deshmukh, who is also the district's guardian minister, inaugurated the newly-renovated Ganjgolai complex on the occasion of Dussehra.

Also Read | Delhi BJP Launches 'Jhuggi Samman Yatra' To Reach Out to Residents of Slum Clusters.

"The city has a rich historical, cultural and political heritage. Social harmony has been maintained here, as there has always been an effort to preserve and nurture it," the minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Deshmukh instructed civic officials to prepare a plan with an estimated budget of Rs 100 crore to renovate and beautify the market area, including roads, skywalks, CCTV and parking.

He further assured that efforts would be taken to provide funds for the conservation of Ganjgolai by giving it the status of a historical building.

The process of expanding the jurisdiction of the Latur Municipal Corporation has started and this will help provide basic facilities in the suburbs as well, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)