New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday was apprised by the Centre that it was considering setting up a committee of experts to examine the prevalent mode of execution of death row convicts by hanging in the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala took note of the submissions of Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, that the government was considering his suggestion on constituting a committee of experts and deliberations were on.

The top law officer said there were processes related to finalisation of names for the proposed panel and that he will be able to respond on the issue after some time.

“The Learned Attorney General states that the process of appointing a committee was under consideration. In view of the above, we will give a fixed date after the (summer) vacation,” the bench said.

The top court on March 21 had said it may consider setting up of a committee of experts to examine whether execution of death row convicts by hanging was proportionate and less painful and had sought "better data" from the Centre on issues pertaining to the mode of execution.

Lawyer Rishi Malhotra had filed a PIL in 2017 seeking to abolish the present practice of executing a death row convict by hanging and replace it with less painful methods such as "intravenous lethal injection, shooting, electrocution or gas chamber".

