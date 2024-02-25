Buxar (Bihar), Feb 25 (PTI) The body of a Bihar Military Police (BMP) constable was Sunday found hanging from a tree near his barrack in Dumraon block of Buxar district, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Krishna Gopal Singh, a resident of Begusarai district.

"The matter is being investigated, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination," Deputy SP (Dumraon) Anisha Rana said.

The exact cause of death can only be ascertained after the autopsy, she said.

