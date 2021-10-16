Fatehpur (Himachal Pradesh) [india], October 16 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that the development of Fatehpur is on a halt because the constituency has a Congress MLA and urged the people to vote for the BJP candidate Baldev Thakur in the upcoming by-polls on October 30.

Hakam Ali Khan of Congress is the current MLA from Fatehpur.

His remarks came while addressing a rally in the poll-bound constituency of Himachal Pradesh.

The minister, while emphasising on the 'double-engine' government in the state, said that the constituency would develop only when a BJP candidate wins the seat.

Lauding the Jai Ram Thakur-led government in Himachal Pradesh, Thakur said, "The government has done an excellent job and stood on the expectations of the people in the past four years."

Highlighting the government's efforts during the Corona crisis, Thakur said that the way India is handling the crisis is being appreciated across the world and the government distributed free ration to 80 crore people in the country.

"During the COVID crisis, the government provided free ration to the 80 crore population of the country. Not only this, but the government has played a major role in the free availability of COVID-19 vaccines," Thakur said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 7 released its list of candidates for by-polls to three Lok Sabha seats in the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, and 16 Assembly seats in various states, which are to be held on October 30.

Baldev Thakur, Ratan Singh Pal and Neelam Saraik are the candidates for Himachal Pradesh's Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai constituencies respectively.

The state is also scheduled for the By-election of the Mandi Parliamentary constituency which is vacated after the death of BJP MP Ramswroop Sharma.

"The voting will be done on October 30, while the counting of votes and announcement of results will be on November 2," the notification by the Election Commission said.

The state goes to assembly polls later in 2022. (ANI)

