New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Constitution Day, which India started celebrating from 2015 onwards, said that this event should have been celebrated each year since 1950 to educate everyone about what went into the making of the Constitution.

Addressing an event on the occasion of Constitution Day in the Central Hall of the Parliament, the Prime Minister said, "Constitution Day should have been celebrated each year after 1950 to educate all about what went into the making of the Constitution. But some people did not do so.

He further added that this day should also be celebrated to evaluate whether what we do is right or not.

"During this 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', it is necessary for us to move forward on the path of duty so that our rights are protected," added PM Modi.

President Ram Nath Kovind led the celebrations of Constitution Day at the Central Hall of Parliament House.

Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 each year to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of the Indian Republic.

The Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 as a mark of tribute to India's first Law Minister Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in the drafting of the document.

The Constitution of India, one of the longest written Constitutions of the world, constitutes of a Preamble, 22 parts with 395 articles and eight schedules. (ANI)

