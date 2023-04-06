Chennai, Apr 6 (PTI) The Indian Constitution's survival hinges on the nation's demographic profile and if it is altered, then it would cease to exist, Judge, Madras High Court, Justice GR Swaminathan has said.

Addressing an event, Justice Swaminathan made a quick reference to the making of the Constitution and its coming into force in 1950. He said: "If this Constitution is to continue as it is for all the time to come, I am emphasising this, when the Constitution was made, we had a demographic profile. Only till such time this demographic profile continues, this Constitution will survive; if this demographic profile is altered, this Constitution will cease to exist."

Therefore, for the Constitution to survive for all times the demographic profile should continue to be as it is, he said.

The Constitution could survive only if people belonging to "Bharatiya Dharma and Samprataya" continue to be within its fold, he said. "I am a Judge and I cannot say anything more. You should understand," he said.

