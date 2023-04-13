New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The construction of national highways in 2022-23 was 10,993 kilometres, falling 13.70 per cent short of the government's target of 12,500 km, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) latest data.

The ministry awarded highways of 12,375 km length in the last financial year.

While the pace of the construction of national highways (NH) in the country touched a record high of 37 kilometre a day in 2020-21, it slowed to 30.11 kilometre a day in 2022-23.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways in India.

The ministry said it had constructed 10,237 km in 2019-20, 13,327 km in 2020-21 and 10,457 km in 2021-22.

