New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): A political controversy has erupted over claims of discrimination faced by Muslims in India after Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani highlighted the struggles of those from the minority community, even in getting appointments to Universities.

Madani alleged that Muslims like Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan are jailed even if they achieve something.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: 4 Teenagers of Same Family Killed As Speeding Bus Mows Them Down Near Anantpura Village.

His remarks have drawn massive criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has highlighted its attempts to revere Muslim figures like former President Abdul Kalam and iconic tabla player Zakir Hussain.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday dismissed the remarks made by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani, and said that people like former President Abdul Kalam should be presented as an "icon" for the Muslims community.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Departs From South Africa After Concluding G20 Summit Engagements and Bilateral Meetings (Watch Video).

"India had a President like Abdul Kalam, who is a true icon for the Muslim community. We bow our heads in respect to him. He always lived his life with his head held high; he should be presented as a role model," Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur.

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain described Madani's remarks as "irresponsible" and said they were particularly unexpected from an organisation with a historic legacy.

"Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind was part of India's independence movement, and we did not expect a statement of such stature from them," Hussain said in a public response.

Hussain asserted that the statement was misleading and did not reflect the opportunities available to Indian Muslims under the Constitution.

"An Indian Muslim can be India's President, can be the captain of the Indian hockey team, or can be a Chief Justice of India. An Indian Muslim rightfully has the opportunity to attain any position that the Constitution grants him," he said.

Bihar Minister Mohd Zama Khan on Sunday negated the remarks made by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani regarding the treatment of Muslims, and said that they are respected everywhere.

Speaking to ANI, Khan said that leaders in Bihar have never given "step-motherly" treatment to any community.

"If we talk about Bihar, the leaders we work with have never treated any community step-motherly. They talk about taking everyone along. Certainly, in the coming days, under the leadership we have in Bihar, we will take everyone along. The Muslim community gets respect everywhere, and development work is definitely done for them as well," the Bihar Minister said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rashid Alvi advocated for action against those "spreading terror and breaking the law", and advised against "destroying" an entire university.

"Take strict action against those who are responsible, terrorists, spreading terror, breaking the law. Whoever they are, it does not mean that you destroy the entire university. How can you do that? Whatever Arshad Madani said is correct to some extent," Alvi told ANI.

The Congress leader recalled and criticised the "won't allow any Khan to become Mayor" statement made earlier by Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ameet Satam. Alvi questioned whether it was the BJP or the public that decided on the same.

"Before what he said, a senior BJP leader from Maharashtra had said that we will not allow any Muslim to become the Mayor of Mumbai. How can you say that? The decision will be taken by the BJP or the public?" Alvi said.

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo on Sunday criticised Arshad Madani, terming his recent remarks "radical and opportunistic" and accusing him of attempting to mislead Indian Muslims for personal political gains.

Speaking in Delhi, Kanoongo alleged that "radical forces" in the country are damaging the social fabric and warned that such actions should not be allowed.

"His statement is radical and opportunistic. With such remarks, he is trying to mislead Indian Muslims and use them for his personal political agenda. Radical forces in India are damaging our social fabric. This should not happen," the NHRC member said.

"The country understands his motives. They don't have any connection with the good for their religion; they are just deceiving people for many years, radicalising them," he added.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "Madani Sahab has always been in a rebellious mood from the beginning. He always gives provocative statements. It seems that these people are supporters of Jinnah. People like Abdul Kalam and Zakir Husain are our ideals. Such language does not befit Madani Sahab. This country will never accept those who give provocative speeches."

Arshad Madani on Saturday expressed concerns about the challenges faced by Muslims, highlighting what he described as discrimination against Muslims in India, pointing to issues such as the jailing of individuals like Azam Khan and the situation at Al-Falah University.

He contrasted the situation in India with the election of Muslim mayors in cities like New York (Zohran Mamdani) and London (Sadiq Khan), to counter the notion that Muslims globally have become "helpless, finished, and barren".

He claimed that "no Muslim can become a university vice-chancellor" and if they become "they will be sent to jail," while referring to government actions against Al Falah University, following the involvement of their doctors in the Delhi terror attack.

"The world thinks that Muslims have become helpless, finished, and barren. I don't believe so. Today, a Muslim Mamdani can become mayor of New York, a Khan can become mayor of London, whereas in India, no one can even become a university vice-chancellor. And even if someone does, they will be sent to jail, as Azam Khan was. Look at what is happening today in Al-Falah (University)," he said.

Additionally, Arshad Madani accused the government of "ensuring that they (Muslim) never raise their heads." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)