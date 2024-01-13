Raichur (Karnataka) [India], January 13 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that communities should organise through conventions and fight for constitutional rights. Kurubas, too, should come forward in all fields.

He was speaking at the Halumata Samskruthi Vibhava 2024 convention organised by the Kanaka Gurupeeth of Kaginele Mahasansthan.

"It should not be forgotten that a class made an effort to divide society and earn profit for selfish reasons. The underprivileged were left behind and became the lower caste. God did not create the Chaturvana system. It was created with a selfish motive. Women were also deprived of opportunities. BR Ambedkar made education compulsory for all. Those deprived of literate culture became Shudras," he said.

"It should not be forgotten that one class tried to divide society and gain profit for selfish purposes. Those who benefited from this are still making that effort. Those who are being exploited should be careful about this. Kurubas are also included in this," the Chief Minister added.

CM Siddaramaiah said that education is necessary to become self-reliant.

"Basavadi Sharanas and Kanakadasa propagated that it is futile to discriminate caste as superior and inferior. Values like Kayaka and Dasoha should be understood by all. BR Ambedkar said that not only political democracy but also economic and social democracy should be established. The backward people should come forward in all fields, including industry and education, and join the mainstream. Only when they get the education, they can face atrocities and become self-reliant," he said.

"The five guarantees were implemented by the government to empower people economically and socially. I will not worry about criticism for implementing these pro-people schemes. I shall always stand with the poor, oppressed and backward people," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

