Gurugram, Mar 15 (PTI) A cook was attacked with a knife by his colleague after he was told to perform a task properly, police said on Tuesday.

A complaint in this regard was lodged by by Sourav, a resident of Sonepat and working as a cook in a hotel located in Vatika Business Park, Sector 49.

“It was around 10 pm on March 10 when Sunil, Vishnu and Swarn Maya Panda were working in the kitchen of the hotel. I had gone to the kitchen to get mushrooms and Vishnu was cutting cottage cheese with a knife,” he said.

“I told Vishnu to cut small pieces instead of big ones and he got angry and started abusing me. When I stopped Vishnu from abusing, he stabbed me in the stomach and I fell on the ground. The hotel staff rushed me to a hospital,” Sourav said in his complaint.

Police got information on Monday and an FIR has been registered against the accused cook, Vishnu.

The victim is being treated at the PGI, Rohtak, said police.

