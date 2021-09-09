Kochi, Sep 9 (PTI): CPI(M)-backed MLA K T Jaleel, reportedly facing isolation in the ruling party after his demand for a probe into alleged irregularities in a cooperative bank by a central agency, took a 'U' turn on Thursday by saying he did not seek such an investigation. The fraudulent transactions were committed allegedly by a senior Muslim League leader in the AR Nagar Service Cooperative Bank in Malappuram district of Kerala.

"I have not sought ED's intervention in state cooperative banks. What I said was that the state cooperative department should investigate alleged irregularities in the A R Nagar Bank," Jaleel told reporters here.

He said this after appearing before the Enforcement Directorate today to submit documents related to the alleged money-laundering by leader of Indian Union Muslim League P K Kunhalikutty in the name of financial activities of the IUML mouthpiece.

Jaleel's statement comes two days after Chief Minister of the State Pinarayi Vijayan opposed any sort of probe by the ED into the alleged irregularities by saying the central agency need not meddle with the cooperatives sector.

The CPI(M) also opposed the intervention of the ED.

Jaleel, pulled up by the Chief Minister over the issue, met the latter in Thiruvananthapuram today and said he would continue the fight against Kunhalikutty. He has accused Kunhalikutty of carrying out the fraudulent transactions to the tune of Rs 1,021 crore through AR Nagar Service Cooperative Bank.

Jaleel dismissed reports that he was summoned by the Chief Minister to seek an explanation on the matter. The former Minister for Higher Education said he appeared before the ED to provide it evidence related to his allegations of money-laundering through the Muslim League mouthpiece. Jaleel has also alleged the role of Kunhalikutty in the fraud and the ED had issued notice to him directing him to appear before it.

Last week, Jaleel appeared before the ED and gave a statement against Kunhalikutty. Jaleel had raised the issue inside and outside the State Assembly. Also, the MLA claimed the ED summoned Kunhalikutty too for questioning. There was no immediate reaction from Kunhalikutty or Muslim League on Jaleel's allegations.

Jaleel, an arch-rival of Kunhalikutty, has been levelling allegations of money laundering against the League leader for some time now.

