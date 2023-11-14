Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 14 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday announced that the state government has initiated the computerization of all 268 Local Area Mutual Benefit Societies and Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in the state.

Speaking at the 70th Cooperative Week event at Agartala Town Hall, the Chief Minister emphasized the role of cooperative societies in ensuring progress, stating that the prosperity of rural areas is essential for achieving the vision of 'Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.'

During his address, Saha highlighted the significance of the cooperative movement in fostering rural economic growth.

He called for increased awareness among the people to propel the cooperative sector forward.

Saha credited the Union Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, for the sector's current development, expressing optimism that the cooperative movement under Shah's leadership is moving towards further progress.

The Cooperative Week event was organized under the initiative of the Cooperative Department and Tripura State Cooperative Union. Saha revealed that the Department of Co-operation has taken special initiatives for the development of the cooperative sector in the next five years.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for sincerity, transparency, honesty, and enthusiasm among those associated with LAMPS, PACS, and the Cooperative Movement for the week's celebration to be successful. He outlined the Ministry of Cooperatives' objectives, including bringing benefits to the grassroots level, making the economy more prosperous, and implementing ideas to eradicate poverty, corruption, extremism, and establish good governance through the use of new technologies.

Moreover, Saha informed the audience that the central government has decided to open the world's largest grain storage facility in the country. As part of this project, Rs 1.86 crore has been allocated for Khilpara in the Gomati district of Tripura, one of the 11 districts identified for the initiative.

The event saw the presence of key figures, including Cooperatives Minister Shuklacharan Noatia, Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumder, Tripura State Cooperative Union Chairman MLA Mailafru Mog, and others, highlighting the collective commitment towards the cooperative sector's growth and rural prosperity. (ANI)

