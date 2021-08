Srinagar, Aug 3 (PTI) A police constable and a civilian were injured on Tuesday as militants opened fire at security forces in Khanyar area of the city, an official said.

The ultras attacked a security forces' party in Khanyar in the old city area of the valley, the police official said.

Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)