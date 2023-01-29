Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) A 38-year-old policeman allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in the official quarters in suburban Chunabhatti here on Sunday, an official said.

Also Read | PBNS Teleprint – Your NEWS Capsule #PBNSTeleprint 29 January – 08 PM Bulletin – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Prakash Thetle, an assistant police inspector (API) attached to Navi Mumbai police, hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in the early hours of the day, the official said.

Also Read | Naba Kisore Das Dies: Odisha Health Minister Succumbs to Bullet Injuries, Say Apollo Hospital Officials.

The policeman allegedly locked his wife in the bedroom before committing the act, he said.

When the woman woke up in the morning and found that she has been locked in, she called the police control room, the official said.

The policeman was later found hanging from the ceiling fan with a nylon rope, he said, adding that a suicide note was recovered from the house, in which the deceased thanked his colleagues and said no one should be held responsible for his death.

An accidental death report has been registered in this regard, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)