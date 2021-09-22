Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 22 (ANI): A policeman died of bullet injury after he was mistakenly identified as an "anti-national element" while entering a temple late at night in the Handwara area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a statement issued by Jammu and Kashmir Police, "a sentry, after assuming the forced entry to be an attack, opened fire last night, leaving the policeman dead."

Also Read | Covishield Added as Approved COVID-19 Vaccine in Revised UK Travel Advisory.

The statement said the policeman, Ajay Dhar, succumbed to the bullet injury.

"In an unfortunate incident last night, one policeman posted at Handwara police station, Ajay Dhar succumbed to bullet injury when he tried to forcefully enter a temple at midnight in the Handwara area of Kupwara district," said the police. (ANI)

Also Read | Minor Girl on Way to Uttar Pradesh From Delhi Raped in Bus; Conductor Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)