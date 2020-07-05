Ballia, Jul 5 (PTI) A police sub-inspector posted in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said the sub-inspector's test report came back positive on Sunday and after that his residence was sealed.

He also said the samples of a gunner and a driver attached to the sub-inspector have been sent for COVID-19 testing.

