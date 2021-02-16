New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) President-designate of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) and British MP Alok Sharma called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday during which they discussed the India-UK collaboration on climate change issues in the run up to the crucial meet.

COP refers to the decision-making body of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the 26th session of which will be hosted by the UK in November 2021 in Glasgow.

"Pleased to meet with COP26 President-designate @AlokSharma_RDG today. We discussed India-UK cooperation on climate change agenda and COP26," Modi tweeted after the meet.

"My best wishes to UK for successful organisation of the climate summit," he said.

Sharma, the president-designate of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, called on Prime Minister Modi during which they discussed India-UK collaboration on climate change issues in the run up to COP26, according to a Prime Minister's Office statement.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's commitment to the Paris Agreement and to work constructively for the successful outcome at COP26.

Sharma warmly recalled the prime minister's address at the Climate Ambition Summit in December, 2020, the PMO said.

Modi also expressed his commitment to work with his British counterpart Boris Johnson to further strengthen India-UK ties.

Sharma also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during which discussions on India's green growth initiatives were held.

"Glad to meet COP26 President-designate @AlokSharma_RDG. Good discussions on India's Green Growth initiatives and the climate change agenda," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Sharma also met Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

"India looks forward to the UK leadership to deliver on the unresolved issues of the Paris Agreement including long-term climate finance and other key issues," Javadekar tweeted after the meeting.

