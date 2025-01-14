Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) A month after Dalit protester Somnath Suryavanshi's death in judicial custody triggered a political firestorm, police in Maharashtra's Parbhani district have initiated an inquiry into more than 20 complaints.

The complaints include one from the deceased protester's mother, who has demanded justice for her family and strong action against the police personnel responsible for her son's death, officials said on Tuesday.

A judicial inquiry was ordered into the death of Suryavanshi in judicial custody.

Suryavanshi, 35, died at a state-run hospital in Parbhani on December 15 while in judicial custody, days after he was arrested in connection with violence in Parbhani over the desecration of the glass-encased replica of the Constitution.

Police had said Suryavanshi died after falling ill.

In the aftermath of the incident, Parbhani Police received at least 23 applications alleging police brutality and other related concerns.

These applications, filed by social activists, organisations, individuals, and the victim's relatives, are centred on the circumstances surrounding Suryavanshi's death, an official said. The main complaint is about police brutality and Suryavanshi's death, he said.

An IPS officer has been assigned to investigate the complaints and submit a comprehensive report, which will cover the entire incident—from the damage to a replica of the Constitution to the death of Suryavanshi and the aftermath, the official said.

Suryavanshi's family members, meanwhile, alleged that police officials offered them Rs 50 lakh and assistance in a police recruitment pre-training course for the deceased's brothers if they agreed to conduct the last rites in Pune or Latur, instead of in Parbhani.

However, Parbhani Police have denied these allegations, calling them "mistaken".

A senior police official said a proposal had been sent to the state government to provide Rs 50 lakh in aid and a government job for one member of the family in the wake of the judicial death.

Suryavanshi's brother, Premnath, told PTI that the family was awaiting justice even after a month since Suryavanshi's death. He demanded strict action against police personnel.

"Despite our repeated visits to the police station and court, we are told inquiry is ongoing. Many political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have visited us and pledged support, but justice remains elusive. Parbhani Police haven't visited us even once in almost 30 days," he claimed.

He said Somnath aspired to become a judge and was preparing to take the LLB exam in Parbhani. He had also planned to pursue a PhD in Economics.

