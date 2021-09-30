New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Eight core industries, including coal, crude oil, and steel, posted a growth of 11.6 per cent in August on a yearly basis, as per government data released on Thursday.

The eight core industries -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Also Read | Mumbai: Senior Citizen Duped of Rs 1.5 Lakh by Fraudster Posing As Telco Executive on Pretext of Updating KYC Details.

The industries had contracted by 6.9 per cent in August 2020.

It is for the third month in a row that the core sectors have posted growth.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Man Beaten to Death By Two Sons In Barmer District; Accused Arrested.

As per the data, the production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity increased in August 2021 over the corresponding period of last year.

On the other hand, output of crude oil and fertiliser industries declined.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)