Howrah, June 7: Days after triple train tragedy in Odisha's Balasore that involved Coromandel Express, the train resumed its services on Wednesday and left Shalimar station in West Bengal for its journey to Chennai.

This is the first time after the June 2 three-train accident in Odisha that the train resumed its services. The tragic train accident in which 288 people lost their lives involved Yeshwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and a goods train. Odisha Train Tragedy: 51 Hours, Over 2300 Staff, Here’s How Ashwini Vaishnaw-Led Team Worked on Rescue and Relief Operations After Triple Train Accident in Balasore.

Coromandel Express Departs From Shalimar to Chennai

#WATCH | Coromandel Express, one of the trains involved in a triple collision in Odisha's Balasore, departs from Shalimar railway station for Chennai pic.twitter.com/hdHwfWhhpT — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023

The accident occurred when the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express collided with a stationary freight train, causing several coaches to derail. Howrah Express, coming from Yesvantpur, was also impacted. Major Train Accident Averted in West Bengal, Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express Brushes Past Tractor-Loaded With Diesel Barrels Near Santaldih Station.

On Monday, the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express train crossed the restored railway track in Balasore after the passenger train services resumed in the district.

