Raipur, Nov 3 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 case count rose to 1,92,237 on Tuesday after 1,724 people tested positive for the viral infection, a health official said.

The number of people who have recovered reached 1,68,201.

Also Read | Diwali 2020: Crackers Sold Must Have 'Green Cracker' Logo and Must Be From Authorised Companies, Says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

With 58 new fatalities, the death toll rose to 2,266, he said.

A total of 226 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,298 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 21,770 active cases, the official informed.

Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Know More About Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Manusmriti Dahan Din, That Landed Amitabh Bachchan's Quiz Show in Controversy.

Raipur district reported 143 new cases, taking its total count to 41,726, including 611 deaths.

Korba district recorded 219 new cases, Raigarh 190, Janjgir-Champa 182, Durg 140 and Balod 101, among other districts, the official said.

"Of the latest fatalities, seven took place on Tuesday and another on Monday while 50 deaths had taken place earlier and were added to the tally on Tuesday," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,92,237, New cases 1,724, Death toll 2,266, Recovered 1,68,201, Active cases 21,770, People tested so far 18,68,996.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)