India News | Coronavirus: Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations to Remain Muted in MP

Bhopal, May 24 (PTI) Eid-ul-Fitr will be a muted affair in Madhya Pradesh on Monday in the departure from traditional public prayers and the celebratory hug courtesy coronavirus pandemic and the national lockdown.

Shahar Qazi, Bhopal, Mushtaq Ali Nadvi has appealed to Muslims to offer the Eid namaaz at their homes.

"I have also urged people to avoid shaking hands and to also avoid the traditional embrace for the safety of themselves and others," Nadvi told PTI.

Shopping for the biggest festival of Muslims has remained restricted in Bhopal as Old City area falls under red zone and very few shops remaining open.

"I have been observing rozas (fast) for the last 57 years uninterruptedly. This is the first time in my life that I will have to celebrate Eid in isolation with my family due to the prevailing situation," said Syed Tahir Ali, former joint director of state public relations department.

"But for the safety of all we have to follow norms and we will offer prayers at our homes only. Doing so is very much permissible and there is no compulsion to offer prayers only in mosques," he said.

Dr. Farrukh Salim Khan, assistant professor at the state-run Institute of Advance Study in Education (IASE) said that Eid means happiness which can be shared with family members, irrespective of the situation.

"For nearly 32 years I have been observing Ramzan fast but had not seen such a situation earlier. However, it is necessary to celebrate Eid by staying indoors in the interest of the community and the nation," he said.

Police personnel have been deployed in various parts of Madhya Pradesh, a senior police officer said, adding that Muslim leaders have appealed to people to stay indoors on Monday.

In Indore, which is the biggest COVID-19 hotspot in the state, Shahar Qazi Mohammad Ishrat Ali appealed to members of the community to offer Eid prayers at their homes.

"Instead of offering the traditional embrace, we should exchange Eid greetings over phone and social media to maintain social distance," he said.

Indore collector Manish Singh said that no relaxations were given to people for celebrating Eid by coming out in the open.

"Our only intention is that all residents of Indore remain safe. To maintain law and order, police personnel are deployed in various areas to maintain peace," he said.

The total case count in Madhya Pradesh stood at 6,371 with 281 deaths as on Saturday.

Muslims in Tikamgarh, Mandla, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Balaghat and Sheopur have also expressed that they would offer prayers at their homes.

