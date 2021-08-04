Bhopal, Aug 4 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,91,908 on Wednesday with 28 fresh cases, a health department official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Newborn Girl Dies After 16-Year-Old Mother Throws Her Off Second-Floor Bathroom Of Residential Building in Virar; Minor Detained.

No fatality on account of the pandemic was reported during the day, so the death toll remained unchanged at 10,513, the official added.

Also Read | Hyderabad: One Worker Dies, Another Feared Dead While Cleaning Manhole.

The overall recovery count now stands at 7,81,240 and the number of active cases in the state is 155 at present.

As 71,103 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count in Madhya Pradesh went up to 1,47,12,542, he said.

A total of 3,36,50,431 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, including 4,88,563 on Wednesday.

The coronavirus figures in the state are as follows: Total cases 7,91,908, new cases 28, death toll 10,513 (no change), recovered 7,81,240, active cases 155, number of tests so far 1,47,12,542.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)