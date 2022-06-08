Bhopal, Jun 8 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,42,875 on Wednesday with the addition of 39 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,737 as no fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours, a health official said.

The positivity rate is 0.5 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 30 to touch 10,31,893, leaving the state with 245 active cases, he said.

As 6,628 samples were examined during the day, the overall test count in Madhya Pradesh went up to 2,93,58,947.

A government release said that 11,94,69,783 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 50,542 on Wednesday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,875, new cases 39, death toll 10,737, recoveries 10,31,893, active cases 245, number of tests so far 2,93,58,947.

