Puducherry, Oct 20 (PTI) Two more people, including a 90 -year old woman from Mahe, died of COVID-19 on Tuesday pushing the toll in the union territory to 577.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that 206 fresh cases were identified at the end of examination of 4,013 samples during last 24 hours raising the caseload to 33,452.

The Director said 252 patients were discharged during last 24 hours and the fatality and recovery rates were 1.72 percent and 86.02 percent recently.

As many as 2.70 lakh samples had been tested so far and it was found that 2.33 lakh samples out of them were negative.

Result of examination of remaining samples was awaited.

Of the total 33,452 cases 4,100 were active while 28,774 patients recovered and were discharged.

While one patientaged 58 died in a hospital here the other patient, a woman aged 90 years died in the hospital in Mahe region.

