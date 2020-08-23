New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): As many as 1,450 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths were reported in Delhi over the last 24-hours, taking the total number of Coronavirus positive cases to 1,61,466 in the national capital, the state health department said.

With a slight increase in the number of cases as compared to the numbers reelased on Saturday, the figures are highest in the month of August.

Also Read | Homeopathic Drug Arsenicum Album-30 Given to Half of Gujarat Population Since March 2020 After COVID-19 Outbreak.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is under control now.

"I am happy that with the help of everyone, the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is under control now. The way Delhi has been dealing with COVID-19 situation is being discussed in the country as well as across the world," Kejriwal said in a media briefing.

Also Read | Who Will be Next Congress President? Reports of ‘Sonia Gandhi Resigning False’, Says Randeep Surjewala.

According to the official data, a total of 1,250 discharges or recoveries or migrations were also reported in the capital today. The total number of cases includes 1,45,388 recovered cases, 11,778 active cases and 4,300 deaths since the crisis began in March.

The national capital also carried out 6,261 RT-PCR or CBNAAT or TrueNat tests and 12,470 Rapid antigen tests over the weekend.

India's count of COVID-19 cases on Sunday crossed 30-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 69,239 cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)