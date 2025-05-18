New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) observed Swachhata Pakhwada 2025 from 1st to 15th May 2025 at its Headquarters in New Delhi and across all its constituents' laboratories/ institutes/units, as part of the Government of India's flagship Swachh Bharat Mission, aimed at realizing Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a clean and hygienic India, the Ministry of Science & Technology said in a release on Sunday.

As per the release, the "Swachhata Pakhwada" is a concept inspired by the Prime Minister's vision. The Pakhwada was organised in accordance with the Calendar of Swachhata Pakhwada 2025 issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India

The Swachhata Pakhwada 2025 commenced on 1st May 2025 with a pledge-taking ceremony at CSIR Headquarters. The Swachhata pledge was led by Dr N Kalaiselvi, Director-General, CSIR and Secretary, DSIR in the presence of, Mahendra Kumar Gupta, Joint Secretary (Admin), CSIR, and Chetan Prakash Jain, Financial Advisor, CSIR and all CSIR Hqrs employees. The collective reading of the pledge reaffirmed CSIR's commitment to the values of cleanliness, discipline, and civic responsibility, and set the tone for the activities that followed over the fortnight. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation and served as a strong motivational start to the Pakhwada.

According to the release, during the fortnight, cleanliness drives were conducted across the premises. DG, CSIR, along with all officers and staff of the Headquarters, enthusiastically participated in the cleanliness drive. During the event, the hardworking Safai Mitras were felicitated for their tireless year-round efforts to maintain cleanliness.

Special efforts were made to clear construction debris and dispose of scrap. Further, efforts were made to clear pending e-files in the e-office. Heads of Divisions mobilised their teams for this effort, and the IT Division provided hands-on training sessions on e-file parking and closure. As Pakhwada placed particular emphasis on canteen cleanliness, the Civil Section and the canteen staff undertook a revamp of the facility, greatly enhancing the user experience. Other activities such as air conditioning cleaning, water purifier cleaning have also been carried out.

For the first time, a Photography Competition was introduced as part of the Pakhwada at CSIR Hqrs, an initiative of the DG of CSIR to promote creative engagement with the theme of cleanliness. Alongside this, other competitions, such as slogan writing, painting, and Kavita path, helped raise awareness in a participatory manner.

The Pakhwada concluded on 15th May 2025 with a valedictory function led by the DG of CSIR. Winners of various competitions were acknowledged and felicitated. In her address, the DG of CSIR emphasised that Swachhata is not just a campaign but a way of life that must be reflected in both physical and digital workspaces. She urged all employees to sustain the momentum of the Pakhwada and integrate cleanliness into the organizational culture.

According to the release, the end-to-end implementation of Swachhata Pakhwada 2025 at CSIR Hqrs was coordinated by Mayank Mathur, Chief Scientist and nodal officer for Swachhata Activities, and Dr. A.S. Nirmala Devi, Principal Scientist and deputy nodal officer, along with Standing Swachhata Committee Members Dr. P. Rama Rao, Ms. Deepti Sharma Dullu, Vinod, and Avinash Kumar.

The successful observance of Swachhata Pakhwada 2025 at CSIR underlines the institute's continued commitment to the national Swachh Bharat Mission and to fostering a clean, efficient, and responsible work environment. (ANI)

