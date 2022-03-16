Kolkata, Mar 15 (PTI) The TMC received a shot in the arm on Tuesday as a CPI councillor in Kharagpur Municipality joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Nargis Parvin, the councillor of ward number 4 in Kharagpur, was welcomed into the fold by TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh among others at the party headquarters here.

Parvin, who recently won the municipal polls by over 5,000 votes from her ward, said she believed that she would be able to do her job in the most “befitting manner” by joining the TMC.

Ghosh, who is also the spokesperson of party, said there was no alternative to the leadership of Mamata Banerjee for those who wished to work for people.

He also said that Parvin's victory from ward number 4 proved the fact that municipal polls were held in a free and free manner in Bengal.

