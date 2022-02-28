Jaipur, Feb 28 (PTI) Two persons were arrested with counterfeit currency notes with a face value of Rs 3.48 lakh and a note printing equipment in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said Monday.

Chittorgarh superintendent of police Preeti Jain identified the accused as Kishan Dan Charan and Sonu Goswami

She said they were apprehended following a raid on a house in Mandla village.

