Shillong, Mar 2 (PTI) Counting of votes began in Meghalaya at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security, a senior election official said.

Votes polled in 59 of the 60 assembly constituencies of the state on February 27 are being counted at 13 centres across the state. Polling in Sohiong seat was adjourned due to the death of a candidate.

Twenty-two companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed to guard the counting centres, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor told PTI.

Exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in Meghalaya, as ruling National People's Party (NPP) is believed to have been holding parleys with the BJP for a possible post-poll alliance.

The CEO said that 14 counting halls have been arranged in Shillong and 11 in Tura.

Over 500 observers have been deployed across the state.

The Election Commission has banned victory processions till 4 pm on March 4.

