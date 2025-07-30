New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Congress party on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon after US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff and additional penalty on India, saying that India's foreign policy has completely "failed."

Congress said the country is now paying the price for PM Modi's friendship with Trump.

In a post on X, the Congress said, "Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on India, along with a penalty. The country is paying the price for Narendra Modi's 'friendship.'"

"Modi campaigned for Trump, hugged him enthusiastically, got photos taken and made them trend on social media. In the end, Trump slapped tariffs on India. India's foreign policy has completely failed," the post reads.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that India will pay a 25 per cent tariff and an additional penalty for the trade deficit.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said the tariffs will begin on August 1.

He accused India of having high tariffs, tough trade barriers, and buying most of its military and energy supplies from Russia. Trump said these actions are "not good" at a time when the world wants Russia to stop the war in Ukraine.

"Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE - ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST 1st. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!", the US President said. (ANI)

