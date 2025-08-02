New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has criticised Delhi Police for unleashing a lathicharge on students and teachers protesting at Jantar Mantar against the alleged irregularities in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the BJP-led Modi government has once again exposed its dictatorial mindset by mercilessly beating those who dared to raise questions about their future.

Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called it a direct assault on the dreams and aspirations of India's youth.

Sharing a video of the police's brutal action on social media platform X, he stated: "The country's youth are out on the streets, facing police batons, simply for asking questions about their future. SSC exams have the power to change the lives of lakhs of youth, but when the entire process itself comes under suspicion, how can trust remain? These lathis haven't just struck young bodies--they've struck at the hopes and dreams of an entire generation. The youth are now asking: how long will the system continue to mock our hard work? The government will have to answer."

AAP has expressed full support for the students and teachers demanding accountability and transparency in the SSC recruitment process. AAP leaders have echoed the concerns raised by protestors, who are opposing the use of a blacklisted company for conducting the exams, as well as technical failures and abrupt cancellations.

Students are demanding a transparent and fair examination system. The company that received the tender failed to conduct examinations properly at several centres. It had previously been blacklisted after its involvement in the Indore Patwari exam scam. Yet, the same company was entrusted with conducting one of the most significant exams in the country, second only to the UPSC.

The AAP has asserted that the anger of the students is entirely justified. The government's repeated failures have led to a situation where even highly educated students cannot sit for their exams without facing irregularities. The students' demands were legitimate--they were only trying to present their case before the SSC Commission. (ANI)

