New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): The couple accused of racial abuse and criminal intimidation towards three women from Arunachal Pradesh in New Delhi's Malviya Nagar have been sent into a 14-day judicial custody, their advocate said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Police today said that the alleged accused and her husband have been arrested in connection with the case.

Advocate Gaurav told ANI that they will apply for bail.

"We are exploring all our legal options. Let's see. They have been sent to 14-day judicial custody. They were presented before the Additional Sessions Judge's Court. We will apply for bail at the earliest. I last spoke to them yesterday," Advocate Gaurav.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of February 20, when three women, residing as tenants in an apartment complex in Malviya Nagar, alleged mental harassment and humiliation, though no physical injuries were reported. An incident of minor grievance turned into a volatile confrontation.

According to the police, the investigation is now being conducted by an officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), and the probe is being closely supervised by senior officials.

The Delhi Police further informed that during the course of the investigation, relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been invoked based on the material available on record.

Earlier, police filed an FIR at PS Malviya Nagar has been registered under BNS Section 79 (Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), Section 351(2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), Section 196 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc) and Section 3(5) (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, today asserted that such incidents will not be tolerated at all. Scindia added that strict action has been initiated in the matter, and all relevant legal provisions have been invoked. (ANI)

