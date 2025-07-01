Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) A couple was killed after a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle in Budhana area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when Budhana residents Shamshad (50) and his wife Khushnoda (48) were returning home on a motorcycle after buying medicines and a speeding truck hit their bike, Budhana Station House Officer Anand Dev Mishra told reporters.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 01, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

A case has been registered, and efforts are on to trace the accused driver, the SHO said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 01 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)