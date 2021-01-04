Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) A 20-year-old man and his lover died allegedly after jumping before a train in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday, police said.

The bodies of Yuvraj and his 19-year-old lover were found near Nara village under Mansurpur police station area, they said.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) K P Singh, said the reason behind the couple taking the extreme step is not known yet and a probe is on into the matter.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, the SHO said.

