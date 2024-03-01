Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): In a display of love and adventure, a couple got married at a temperature of -25 degrees Celsius amidst the breathtaking snow-capped mountains at Moorang in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley.

A video shared by the bride, identified as Arya Bura, has left netizens amazed.

"This remote area has a beautiful landscape. I, being a traveller, feel people should know more about Spiti Valley. This is a unique expedition that has been approved by the India Book of Records. They have given us the title of 'longest road trip wedding expedition'," she said in the video.

The bride, Arya Bura, hails from Gujarat and lives in Mumbai, while the groom, Ranjit Srinivas, is from Kerala.

Arya said that earlier, she visited Spiti as a solo traveller in 2021 and 2023 in her Thar called Sherni, as she liked the beauty of this place very much.

She informed that Ranjit and she had been in a relationship for the last 13 years and got engaged in Mumbai.

Sharing her experience of getting married in the freezing temperature, Arya said that it was tough to convince the family members for a destination wedding in Spiti. Ranjit has a business in Dubai and his family wanted the wedding to take place in Kerala.

"My family was in favour of getting married in Gujarat. We wanted to complete all the rituals as per Hindu customs on February 26, 2024, by setting up a pavilion in the snow. Langcha and other places were discussed for this but due to less snow, we decided to get married in Moorang," she added.

Expressing happiness over her dream wedding, Arya said, "All the arrangements were made with the help of wedding planners and during the marriage ceremony, it was snowing lightly. I am very happy that I started my life with the mountains that I love."

"Spiti has become my home now. I would also like to tell other couples to come to Spiti to get married. There is not just one location but dozens of locations. You can get married in the middle of spectacularly beautiful hills with fewer people and at less expense. There is immense potential for destination weddings in Spiti," she added.

In the video, the couple thanked all her family members and friends for being a part of their special day.

"We're grateful to everyone, including friends and family for their support and for being a part of our special day," they said. (ANI)

