New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) A court here on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Vivek Tiwari, the former CEO and promoter of Boston Ivy Healthcare Solutions, in a case of cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery and falsification of accounts registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

The court observed that the initial investigation in the matter revealed "startling facts and unearthed a huge economic fraud".

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Kicks Off Nationwide 'Lab To Land' Campaign Under 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' To Boost Agriculture.

Additional Sessions Judge Gaurav Gupta said the evidence before the court prima facie showed that a "huge financial fraud" was committed by various identified and unidentified persons and that Tiwari's custodial interrogation would be required to unearth the entire conspiracy and ascertain the money trail.

The court noted that the FIR was registered on a joint complaint made on behalf of Boston Ivy Healthcare Solutions (the parent company of Medikabazaar) and others against 14 people, including Tiwari, for allegedly inflating the company's valuation by recording bogus or false entries without any underlying transaction.

Also Read | IRCTC Case: Delhi Court Reserves Order on Framing of Charges Against RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav.

It took note of the allegation against them that they siphoned off "hundreds of crores of shareholders' money by diverting the same to various bogus entities" and misappropriated it for personal gains.

In its 10-page order, the court said, "The material and submissions, on the face of it, show that a huge financial fraud has been committed by various known and unknown persons. The argument on behalf of the applicant or accused (Tiwari) that these are only baseless allegations cannot be accepted."

It said according to the investigating officer's (IOs) report, various facts were revealed from the analysis of the account books, which prima facie corroborated the allegations levelled in the complaint.

The court noted the IO's submissions that the investigation was at a nascent stage and that, considering the magnitude of the crime, time would be required to examine and verify all the suspicious transactions and vendors.

"The initial investigation has thrown up startling facts and unearthed a huge economic fraud. The initial investigation has revealed non-existent firms, which had received payments worth crores of rupees from the complainant company, further confirming the allegations of siphoning off of the funds," the court said.

It noted that the application of co-accused and the then CFO Ketan Malkhan was already dismissed by this court and the Delhi High Court also denied him the relief on May 23.

"In order to unearth the entire conspiracy, identification of various persons involved in the financial fraud and in order to ascertain the trail of money, custodial interrogation of the applicant or accused would be required. Further, there is every possibility that the applicant is likely to influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence or cause its disappearance," the court said, dismissing the plea.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)