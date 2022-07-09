New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday extended the remand of two Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar Gang members Ankit alias Sersa and Sachin Chaudhary alias Sachin Bhivani for five more days.

They were produced after five days of police custody.

Duty Magistrate Bhavya Karhail of Patiala House Court extended the custody of Ankit and Sachin after hearing the submissions of the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police submitted that further police custody of five days is required to apprehend co-accused from their hideouts in Madhya Pradesh. The source of weapons is also to be arrested from their hideout in Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

He further submitted that raids need to be conducted in Haryana to locate and search the hideouts in order to apprehend one Deepak alias Mundi.

They were produced before the court after their five-day custody. They were arrested near Kashmiri Gate by Delhi Police. Two pistols and mobile had been recovered from their possession.

While seeking seven-day custody on the last hearing Delhi Police had said the accused persons are members of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar Gang. The gang members allegedly committed the daylight murder of Singer Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa, Punjab on May 29, 2022.

Police had submitted that it received information that the gang members are coming to meet their associates at the Kashmiri Gate area. They are planning to commit a heinous crime in the city. They are planning to eliminate the members of rival gangs. They have weapons in their possession. Custody of the accused persons is required to unearth the conspiracy and to reach the source of weapons and mobile, said Delhi Police.

Delhi court had granted the custody of Lawrence Bishnoi and Jagdeep Bhagwanpuria to Punjab Police in connection with the case of the alleged murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.

On Monday, Delhi court allowed Punjab Police to arrest three accused in connection with the case. They were arrested by Delhi Police in an MCOCA case. (ANI)

