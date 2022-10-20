Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MLA from Kairana Nahid Hasan here appeared before a court, which framed charges against him in connection with a case of issuing threats and cheating.

Nahid Hasan is currently lodged in the Chitrakoot district jail and was brought to the Kairana court in police custody.

According to Assistant Prosecution Officer Anu Tomor, Hasan and eight others are facing trial for allegedly cheating and threatening one Mohammad Ali.

Police had registered a case against Hasan and others on the complaint of Ali in 2018.

