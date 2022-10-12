A Delhi court has charged wrestler and Olympian Sushil Kumar with murder in the junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar death case. Apart from Sushil, 17 others have been framed by court as well. Sushil Kumar was arrested in May 2021 by Delhi police.

A Delhi Court frames charges u/s of murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly & other sections incl criminal conspiracy against Olympian Sushil Kumar & 17 others in junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar murder case. Court has also framed charges against 2 absconding accused. pic.twitter.com/xhOuiaIWJ8 — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022

