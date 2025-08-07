New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Wednesday granted 6 days further custody of Parth Sarathi Biswal to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He is accused of providing Rs 68 crore fake bank guarantees through his firm to a Reliance Group company.

The ED arrested Partha Sarathi Biswal, Managing Director of M/s Biswal Tradelink Pvt. Ltd. (BTPL), Bhubaneswar, on 01.08.2025 under PMLA in connection with providing fake bank guarantees and forged documents to Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited in lieu of commission received from Reliance Power Limited.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Kiran Gupta of Patiala House court granted 6 days' further custody of Biswal to ED. He was produced before the court after expiry of 4 days' remand.

The court has granted further custody of the accused to confront him with the data recovered from his mobile phone and other digital data.

"Since the accused is required to be confronted with the data of the phone and voluminous digital data, the ED remand of the accused is extended for a period of six days. Let the accused be produced before the court on 12.08.2025," ASJ Gupta ordered on August 6.

Special Public Prosecutors (SPPs) Manish Jain and Simon Benjamin appeared for ED. It was submitted that the accused was non-cooperative and evasive during his examination.

The ED said that further custody of the accused is required as the data extracted from the phone of the accused is voluminous in nature and is required to be confronted.

While seeking further custody, it was submitted by SPPs that the statment of the accused recorded under section 50 PMLA 2002 during custody.

It was also submitted that during custody, the accused was examined regarding the modus operandi in the context of bank guarantees, utilisation of Proceeds of Crime, and bank account transactions.

He was also confronted with certain data extracted from his device, which resulted in the discovery of various incriminating evidence, the ED submitted.

The counsel for ED also submitted that the accused is also required to be confronted with the voluminous digital record, which may reveal crucial facts regarding money laundering committed by him.

On the other hand, Defence Counsel opposed the extension of remand of the accused on the ground that all the documents are already in the custody of the Department and that the accused has fully co-operated in the investigation. Further remand of the accused is not required. (ANI)

