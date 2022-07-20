New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) A Delhi court on Wednesday issued release warrants in seven cases filed against Alt News co-founder Md Zubair in UP and Delhi, his lawyer said.

Duty Magistrate Amardeep Kaur issued the order after the counsel for the accused filed bail bond in all six cases lodged in UP and one in Delhi, in which he was granted bail earlier.

The counsel for Zubair, advocate Soutik Banerjee, said that the order has been sent to jail authorities through court officials and his client is likely to be release tonight.

