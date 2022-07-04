Saharanpur (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) A court here has dismissed the case registered against eight people arrested during a protest after Friday prayers last month against remarks of now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.

Ordering their release on Sunday, the court also reprimanded the police.

On Monday, Superintendent of Police (City) Rajesh Kumar confirmed the dismissal of the charges by the court. All eight were released from the district prison.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Saharanpur Anil Kumar passed an order to quash the case registered against the eight Muslim men arrested on June 10 during the protest after Friday prayers and reprimanded the police, an advocate representing them said.

More than 80 people were arrested by Saharanpur police during the protest.

The case of the eight youngsters was taken up by senior advocates Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Hamza and Shadan Shah, and they had requested the court to get the case re-examined.

They were identified as Mohammad Ali, Abdul Samad, Kaif Ansari, Maharaj, Asif, Subhan, Furqan and Gulfam.

They were unnecessarily arrested, advocate Ali told newspersons.

The advocate further alleged that Saharanpur police, acting in a wrong way, not only sent the eight innocent youngsters to prison but also thrashed them mercilessly.

