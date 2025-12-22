Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 22 (ANI): The district court on Monday sentenced lifetime imprisonment to all five convicts of the 2016 Bulandshahr NH19 gangrape case.

Additional District Government Counsel Varun Kaushik said that the court has sent a message that such criminals should be kept away from society. He mentioned that in 2016, a rape and robbery incident took place on the Dostpur highway.

"All five convicts have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the court today, and the court has also sent a message that such criminals should be kept away from society... In 2016, a rape and robbery incident took place on the Dostpur highway," Kaushik told ANI.

The ADGC stressed that the convicts commited a heinous crime and the most crucial evidence in this case was that the DNA of one of the criminals was found on the victim's mother's clothes. A charge sheet was filed against six criminals, one of whom died in jail during the trial in 2019.

"The perpetrators committed the heinous act of gang-raping the mother and daughter. The most crucial evidence in this case was that the DNA of one of the criminals was found on the victim's mother's clothes. A charge sheet was filed against six criminals, one of whom died in jail during the trial in 2019," he said.

The Special Judge POCSO Case, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday held all five accused, namely, Juber @ Sunil @ Parwej; Sajid; Dharamvir @ Jitender; Naresh @ Sandip Baheliya and Sunil Kumar @ Sagar guilty in the Bulandshahr Gang Rape Case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the instant case in compliance with the Order dated 12.08.2016 of the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, whereby the investigation of FIR No. 838 of 2016 of Police Station Kotwali Dehat, District Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, was transferred to CBI, the probe agency said in a statement.

The case pertains to a heinous incident involving rape, dacoity, wrongful confinement and penetrative sexual assault on a child.

As per allegations, a group of 5-6 armed assailants forcibly took a family of six at gunpoint, looted cash and jewellery and subsequently held them captive in adjoining fields. During captivity, the two victims were raped and subjected to sexual assault by the accused persons, CBI said.

After completion of the investigation, CBI filed a charge-sheet on 05.11.2016 against three accused persons before the Court of the Addl. District & Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO Cases), Bulandshahr.Subsequently, a supplementary charge-sheet was filed on 18.04.2018 against three additional accused persons. During the pendency of the trial, one of the accused expired in judicial custody, the statement added.

After the conclusion of the trial, the Court found the accused persons guilty and will pronounce the sentence on 22.12.2025, CBI said. (ANI)

