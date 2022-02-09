New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Welcoming Gujarat court's decision in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case, Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Parshottam Rupala on Tuesday said that the verdict has sent a strong message to the enemies of the nation.

A Gujarat court convicted 49 accused and acquitted 28 others in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case on Tuesday.

Also Read | Amit Shah Visits Statue of Equality in Hyderabad, Says 'Sri Ramanujacharya Brought Unity in Indian Society'.

Expressing his views on the decision, the Union Minister told ANI, "Today the special court has given this very important decision, I welcome it. This decision has given great relief to the people who promote peace and sent a very strong message to the enemies of the country."

Further praising the Gujarat Police for cracking this case, Rupala said, "Our current Prime Minister Narendra Modi was then the Gujarat Chief Minister and Union Minister Amit Shah was the state home minister. The incidents of serial blasts were quite rampant during that time in places like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Jaipur, Surat. People were quite worried if these incidents will ever stop."

Also Read | Delhi Police Inaugurates 'Pink Booth' at Janpath To Facilitate Complaints of Women.

"However, this module was cracked by the team led by Gujarat's brave police officer Ashish Bhatia along with Abhay Chudasama, Himanshu Shukla, Mayur Chavda and Rajendra Asari. Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) connection was also caught in this revelation," he added.

The Rajya Sabha MP further said that it was due to this particular case that the agencies in the country got to know that along with the international enemies, the sleeper cells in our own country are spreading the terror. He also congratulated Ashish Bhatia's team for cracking this module.

Rupala said that the Gujarat government portrayed a perfect example of how the unification of government, police and law can be detrimental for the enemies of the country.

On July 26, 2008, as many as 21 bomb blasts had taken place in Ahmedabad within a span of 70 minutes. The terror attack had led to the death of 56 people who were killed at various places in the city due to the bomb blasts and over 200 people were also injured. The Islamic militant group, Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami, had claimed responsibility for the attacks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)