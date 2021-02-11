Jaipur, Feb 11 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded two coronavirus deaths and 111 fresh cases on Thursday, according to an official report.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 2,779 and the total number of cases is 3,18,602 in the state, it said.

The fresh deaths were reported from Jodhpur and Udaipur districts, according to the report.

The highest of 12 new positive cases were reported from Bhilwara, it said.

The report said that a total of 3,14,438 patients have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases is 1,385 in the state.

